FIIRO DG not awarded a PhD certificate ― ICPC » Tribune Online

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said the Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Dr Chima Igwe, has not been awarded a PhD degree.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Igwe has been under ICPC investigation for claiming to have secured a PhD at the Universite d’Abomey Calavi, Republic of Benin, but has no certificate to show for it.

He is said to have risen through the ranks in FIIRO based on a letter of attestation from the university, prompting some officials of…