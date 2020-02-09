Group trains 40 women on documenting mass atrocities in Anambra

Authorities of a group, Alliances for Africa, a non-governmental organisation, tasked with documenting mass atrocities in the south-east, has trained 40 women on the nitty-gritty of reporting atrocities against women in their communities.

The training, which took place at Awka, on Saturday, drew participants from nooks and crannies of the three senatorial zones of the state.

The cascaded training was to ensure that the one year project, which is expected to wind up in March 2020, was sustained through a network of women volunteers, who would help monitor, track and report such incidences of rape, mass arrests, gender-based violence, and so on, against women.

Speaking during the occasion,…