Kimberly-Clark launches Huggies Nappy pants » Business News

Kimberly-Clark, makers of Huggies has introduced their newest addition to their range of diapers, Huggies Nappy Pants, to the Nigerian market.

At the event, which was held at Ndubuisi Kanu Park Alausa, Lagos, Sales Director for West Africa, Bola Arotiowa briefly outlined the stages that led up to the product launch and thanked the various state and federal agencies that helped the company achieve the feat, while recognizing the talent of the Kimberly-Clark team in Nigeria

.

Speaking on the quality performance of the newly launched pants, Head of Marketing, WECA, Kemi Saliu said the new Huggies Nappy Pants, was a high-performance diaper-pant developed to help protect a baby’s delicate skin…