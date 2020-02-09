



Lawyers divided over de-registration of 74 parties

Senior lawyers, at the weekend, expressed opposing views over the de-registration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While some voiced their endorsement for the decision, others pilloried INEC and questioned where it derived the power to so act.

Lawyers, including former senior officials of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and state attorney-general, who spoke with Sunday Tribune, backed the exercise, noting that nothing constitutional harmstrung the commission from weeding “dead” political parties, even if judicial precedent compelled their registration in the first…





Source: Nigerian Tribune