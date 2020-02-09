Military waking up from slumber ― Ndume

Men of the Nigerian Army appears to be having an upper hand in their battle against insurgents, particularly the terror gang, Boko Haram.

Senator representing Borno South and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, made the observation at the weekend at an interactive session with journalists.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had penultimate week decried the state of insecurity across the country.

The House of Representatives in their resolution specifically called for the sack of Service Chiefs.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and his counterpart in the Green Chamber, Femi Gbajabiamila, met behind closed door with President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Senator Ndume told…