North’ll support candidate with commitment to address challenges ― NEF

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has said by 2023 the North will only support candidates with genuine commitment to deal with its problems and political will to meet the region’s aspirations.

This is contained in a statement by the convener of the forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in Zaria, Kaduna State on Sunday.

He said: “The forum has observed that political maneuvers around the 2023 elections are targeting the North as a region available for exploitation.

“We want to make it clear that people of the North will be very careful in committing to persons seeking their support on the basis of their region or wealth.

“The North knows its interest and will stand together to elect only…