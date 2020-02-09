Sokoto to access N65.7bn loan for developmental projects

Sokoto State government has disclosed its plans to access a loan worth of N65.7 billion naira in its continuous effort to seek better ways of improving the lot of the people of the state.

The said loan to be sourced from internal financial sources is meant to fast track agricultural development, housing, health, water resources, judiciary as well as service delivery.

The loan is billed to be serviced in 36 months and “would, therefore, not be a liability to be inherited by the successor of this administration,” noted Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanchi, the state Commissioner for Information.

This was the outcome of the state executive council meeting held at Government House, Sokoto, which…