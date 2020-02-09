Words meet images in Ogba » Arts and Culture » Tribune Online

THE fourth edition of Evelyn Osagie’s art-to-the-street project, ‘Words Meet Images’ (WMI) will hold on Valentine’s Day at Diamond Mine School, Ogba, Lagos.

Themed’ Embers of Love’, it is inspired by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka. It will feature poetry, drama, music and photo exhibition.

Speaking about the show, Osagie said, “In the spirit of Valentine’s, we are adding our voice to the universal message of love and unity. This is in addition to rekindling art appreciation on the street – in children and adults alike. The displays will showcase how art can beautify our environment and world. It is driven by conversation and the need to preserve the…