Buhari mourns late Senator Longjan Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended heartfelt condolences to the National Assembly, government and people of Plateau State over the demise of Sen Ignatius Longjan who represented Plateau South.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Monday said the president commiserates with the family, friends and political associates of the senator, who served the state as a deputy governor, 2011-2015, and had also served the country as a career diplomat for many years.

ALSO READ: FG challenges permanent secretaries on strict budget implementation

President Buhari affirmed that the senator had been steadfast, loyal and…