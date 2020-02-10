Car dealer in court for allegedly stealing two cars valued N4 million

A 36- year-old car dealer, Banji Afolalu was, on Monday, arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two Toyota Corolla cars valued N4 million.

The defendant, who resides at Obalende area of Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on April 15, 2018, at Keffi Road, Obalende, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the complainant, Mr Peter Oluwadare, gave the two unregistered Toyota Corolla cars valued at N4 million to the defendant to sell.

The prosecutor…