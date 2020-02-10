ECOWAS leaders set up committee on Nigeria’s land border closure

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has constituted a committee to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours.

The committee headed by President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the decision to set up the committee was agreed Sunday night in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at an extraordinary session of ECOWAS leaders convened on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit to discuss the issue and other pressing regional matters.

It said Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, told journalists after the three-hour…