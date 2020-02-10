FRSC inaugurates new office complex in Gombe » Tribune Online

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday inaugurated its Gombe State Sector Command’s new office complex to improve the traffic situation in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the office was inaugurated by Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

While inaugurating the office complex, Yahaya said that the commission needed a befitting office to achieve the commission’s mandate of eradicating road traffic accidents and creating a safe motoring environment for the state.

He charged the commission on the need to educate motorists on the proper use of roads and the need to abide by traffic laws for the safety of citizens.