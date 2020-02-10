How to clamber out of the pit of stagnation in 2020 » Leaders’ Forum » Tribune Online

No hardworking and committed person likes to experience stagnation. Even unserious people do not desire to be stagnated. In the midst of the earth, everyone loves to experience progress from time to time. When a baby is born, his parents will expect him to progress in life. They will expect him to crawl when he is supposed to crawl. They will expect him to walk when he or she is expected to walk. Sorrow will take over the family when the baby who is supposed to crawl refuses to do so.

And when he grows up, there is a higher level of progress that everyone who is connected to him will be expecting. And it will get to a time that his generation will be expecting him to have a voice and…