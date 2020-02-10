



Tribune Online

How we are using software to build low-cost technology solutions —Rasheed

What is IderaOS all about?

IderaOS is a software company building low-cost technology solutions that drive business and economic growth in emerging markets. We are helping small businesses birth, nurture, grow and scale their businesses by providing an end to end ecosystem that caters for creating and customizing online stores, managing products, inventory, local logistics, local payment, mailing system and selling in multiple places.

Our latest product, Listbuy is a digital e-commerce and logistics platform for small businesses to create their online shops, reach and connect with their customers,…





Source: Nigerian Tribune