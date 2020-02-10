Hypo launches nationwide campaign against LASSA Fever » Brands and Marketing » Tribune Online

Hypo, makers of Nigeria’s famous bleach product, has formally launched a nationwide Sanitization campaign in open markets to curb the prevalence of Lassa fever, especially in areas mostly affected by the plague in Nigeria.

The Sanitization Campaign, which is in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), will see the Hypo Team visit major open markets across 11 states in the country, with the aim of enlightening market women and the entire public on the Lassa fever epidemic and steps to keep their environment clean.

Nigeria has registered an upsurge in the number of Lassa Fever cases since the beginning of the year, with 365 positive cases and 47 deaths…