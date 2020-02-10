Jaiz Bank increases profit BT 114% in 2019 » Capital Market » Tribune Online

NIGERIA leading non-interest banking institution, Jaiz Bank Plc, has recorded N1.8 billion Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year 2019.

According to the company’s unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement for the year under review, the post-tax profit declared by the firm last year was 114 percent better than what was achieved in the 2018 financial year, N834 million.

In the year under consideration, the lender declared a profit before tax of N2.1 billion, higher than the N897.7 million in the previous year, while the sum of N315.2 million was paid as tax to the government, higher than N63.3 million paid in the previous year.

According to the financial results, the bank’s gross income…