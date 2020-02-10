Kogi govt to relocate beggars from major streets » Latest News

In an effort to keep Lokoja, the state capital and other major towns clean, the Kogi State government has evolved plans to relocate beggars and destitute from the street of major towns in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fatima Buba Kabir, disclosed this while speaking with Reporters in her office.

She was particular about beggars and destitute at places like the Paparanda square, the post office and the NTA roundabout, which she said would be first to be sensitised.

She said this development would only come after proper sensitisation have been carried out.

She said the Ministry has…