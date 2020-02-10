Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers in Ondo » Tribune Online

An angry mob on Monday afternoon apprehended two suspected kidnappers in Erusu Akoko in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, while trying to forcefully take a two-year-old baby from her mother.

Luck ran against the two suspects when the mother of the baby raised the alarm which attracted residents of the Aga quarters in the town.

According to an eyewitness, the mother was struggling with the suspects and calling for help while the two suspected kidnappers were determined to get the baby forcefully from the mother.

He said a member of the public who raced to the scene of the incident were able to apprehend the two suspects who tried to run away from being…