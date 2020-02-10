Police arrests Ansaru members linked to attack on Emir of Potiskum

Three more members of the Ansaru terror group with links to the attempted kidnap of Emir of Potiskum and killing of some of the Emir’s escorts have been arrested by the Nigeria Police.

The force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who stated this in a statement, added that the suspects were also involved in several other kidnap operations, attack on commuters and other citizens along major highways, especially in the North West and North Central.

The suspects listed as Munkailu Liman Isah, Abdullahi Saminu and Aminu Usman, were arrested during sustained mop-up operations by police operatives at operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group in Kuduru forest, Birnin-Gwari.