SouthEast governors meet in Enugu, move to enact law backing joint zonal security outfit

GOVERNORS of SouthEast geo-political zone on Sunday met in Enugu with a move to make the State Houses of Assembly in the zone to enact a law to back up unified zonal security outfit in the zone.

In a communique read by the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State, recalled that the joint security programme was inaugurated on August 2019, adding that they had written the Federal Government and would at the appropriate time invite them to know the details of the outfit.

“We wish to assure our people that we have our state vigilant and the Forest Guards in all the southeast states, who work with security agencies daily in our various communities for the…