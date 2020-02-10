SUG president, one other arrested for cultism in Ogun

Ogun Police has arrested the Student Union President of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji, for cultism.

He was arrested, on Sunday, alongside with Olanrewaju Taiwo, following a piece of information received by the Ilaro Police Division from members of the public.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, the duo, were said to be among some group of people suspected to be cultists during an initiation ceremony for new members having a meeting inside a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, was reported to have drafted his men to the scene and got them arrested while…