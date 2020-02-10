



We‘re ready to contain Coronavirus if it breaks out in Nigeria ― Minister

The Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, says Lagos State, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is well prepared and ready to contain the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infectious disease if eventually, it breaks out in Nigeria.

Ehanire gave this assurance on Sunday, while briefing newsmen after inspecting facilities at the Emergency Response Readiness designated for the Coronavirus victims at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba in Lagos.

“I can say that Lagos State is well prepared; there is a high level of readiness here, and also the awareness is there,” he said.

Enahire, therefore,…





Source: Nigerian Tribune