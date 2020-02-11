



Borno killing: Our land has been desecrated by blood of innocents, NLC tells Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday declared that the land has been desecrated by the blood of innocents, even as it condemned the burning of 30 people and several vehicles by Boko Haram in Borno State on Sunday.

In a message directed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Security agencies, the Congress called on the Federal Government, especially the security forces to consider a new strategy in the fight against insurgents in the country.

Obviously, in disagreement with the usual statement of the security agencies and the presidency, the NLC said “we are not on course,” rather,…





