De-registered parties draw battle line with INEC » Politics » Tribune Online

A number of political parties are up in arms against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for de-registering them, reports TAIWO AMODU

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last Friday, jolted the polity when it deregistered 74 political parties of the existing 92. The national chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, who made the announcement at a news briefing in Abuja, said only 18 political parties have not fell short of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act guiding the operations of political parties in the country.

Yakubu further argued that the 18 political parties survived the commission’s axe after its…