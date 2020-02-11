Expert calls for more actions, funding to contain spread of Lassa fever

The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) has called for more actions and funding to tackle the outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.

Prof. Mosto Onuoha, President of the Academy, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos.

Onuoha also urged the Federal Government to declare Lassa fever a public health event of national concern.

He said in a statement that an interdisciplinary One-Health Committee, comprising medical and veterinary specialists, epidemiologists, social scientists, media practitioners, community representatives, should be set up to tackle the scourge.

According to him, the committee will advise and assist the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in investigating and managing Lassa…