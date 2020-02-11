



FG commends nurses’ efforts to reposition profession

The Federal Government has commended the efforts of Nigerian nurses both in the diaspora and at home to reposition nursing profession for greater heights.

Specifically, the government applauded the Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association-United Kingdom (NNCA-UK) for their contributions to impart knowledge and foster cooperation between Nigerian nurses in diaspora and those at home.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora and the Chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Abike Dabiri Erewa, gave the commendation at the Flag-off ceremony with capacity building programme for nurses and midwifery…





Source: Nigerian Tribune