Ighalo sets for Man Utd debut against Chelsea ― Solskjaer 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Odion Ighalo will be included in Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea next Monday.

Ighalo signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day, realising a life-long dream in the process.

The Nigeria international did not join his new team-mates in Marbella for the club’s warm-weather training camp, however, due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The 30-year-old has been undertaking fitness sessions with performance coach Wayne Richardson in Manchester instead, while also working alongside Great Britain’s Olympic Taekwondo team.

Richardson has been impressed by Ighalo’s professionalism,…