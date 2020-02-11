Ighalo sets for Man Utd debut against Chelsea ― Solskjaer 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Odion Ighalo will be included in Manchester United’s squad to face Chelsea next Monday.
Ighalo signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day, realising a life-long dream in the process.
The Nigeria international did not join his new team-mates in Marbella for the club’s warm-weather training camp, however, due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China.
The 30-year-old has been undertaking fitness sessions with performance coach Wayne Richardson in Manchester instead, while also working alongside Great Britain’s Olympic Taekwondo team.
Richardson has been impressed by Ighalo’s professionalism,…
Source: Nigerian Tribune