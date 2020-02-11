Nigeria and post-BREXIT Britain » Opinions » Tribune Online

Britain eventually exited the European Union on January 31 this year. It was the climax of a process that began over three years ago. The British people had decided in a referendum that they preferred to leave the economic bloc. The United Kingdom has now moved into another phase of the divorce. Negotiation has begun for favourable tariffs on British exports to the European Union as the grace period will expire on the 31st of December. The European Union is seeking reciprocal concessions on their items of trade too. It is hoped that both parties will agree to a deal at the end of their discussions. Although the United Kingdom may have to navigate an uncharted path in order to sustain…