NLC to commence bi-monthly dialogue on national issues » Labour » Tribune Online

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held its inaugural National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting in Abuja with a resolution to commence a round table Bi-monthly Dialogue ; a forum to review policies, discuss issues of national importance, formulating strategies as well as offering alternative views or models when necessary.

The communique issued after the NAC meeting approved the commencement of the round table bimonthly dialogue amongst other resolutions reached. Other urgent national issues deliberated on by the NAC include national security, Federal Government plan to borrow pension fund to develop infrastructure, casualisation of labour and implementation of the national minimum…