



Tribune Online

Over 1000 unregistered private schools operate illegally in Kogi ― Commissioner

The Kogi Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones has said that there were over 900 registered and over 1000 unregistered private schools operate illegally in Kogi State.

The commissioner made this known on Tuesday when he received the Members of House Committee on Education, Kogi State House of Assembly, in his office at Lokoja.

He added that the ministry would intensify efforts to generate quality and credible data to enable the state to solicit the support of the donor partners and relevant stakeholders for the delivery of quality education to Kogi people.

“The…





Source: Nigerian Tribune