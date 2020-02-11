Reconciliation: Oshiomhole inaugurates Akande’s Committee

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, ( APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has inaugurated a twelve-member national reconciliation committee with the former Osun state governor and pioneer chairman of the party, Bisi Akande as Chairman.

Oshiomhole gave the terms of reference of the Committee to include, identify intraparty squabble or misunderstanding in all the 36 states; identify those involved with a view to ensure lasting peace.

He said the Committee shall make appropriate recommendations at the end of its exercise. He was however silent on the committee timeline.

The APC chairman thanked members of the Committee for their willingness to serve to restore…