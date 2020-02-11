Stigmatisation kills rape victims » Opinions » Tribune Online

Rape is like an evil wind that blows no one any good. For the victim, it leaves hurtful memories that last for life; while for the society, it leaves a stench of evil on it. The consequences go beyond the barefaced results to entrench bad socio-cultural norms, normalising evil.

The rate at which young females get raped in Nigeria has become worrisome. The maniacs who perpetrate the dastardly acts do them with so much pride and sense of normality, thriving on the victim’s failure to report the cases.

According to reports, no fewer than fifty per cent of the victims decline to report and pursue their cases for fear of victimisation and stigmatisation that follows. Also, conviction of rape…