Stop victimising our supporters in Zamfara, Oshiomhole tells Governor Mattawale

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has advised Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Mattawale, to allow multi-party democracy to thrive in the North West state.

The APC chairman’s call was sequel to the allegation of victimisation, intimidation and suppression levelled against the Zamfara State governor, Mattawale and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Immediate past governor of the state, Abdul Aziz Yari on Tuesday led the APC supporters to the APC national secretariat in Abuja to raise the alarm over alleged repressive acts by the Mattawale-led PDP government, using state apparatus.

Comrade Oshiomhole advised his party members…