Teenage mother arrested for killing her newborn baby

The Police in Jigawa has arrested an 18-year-old lady (name withheld) for allegedly killing her one-day-old baby boy after they exhumed the corpse in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Jinjiri said the suspect, a resident of Dandabi village was arrested after she allegedly connived with her stepmother now at large, and buried the corpse of the baby which she delivered as a result of an unwanted pregnancy.

“An information from reliable source had it that one young lady aged 18 of Dandabi village in Ringim LGA has given birth to a baby boy,…