FG challenges civil servants to evolve new ideas » MDAs » Tribune Online

THE Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has tasked the nation’s civil service to evolve new ideas for effective delivery of service to the citizenry.

He noted the importance of the civil service, as the “most vital machinery through which government delivers its policies and programmes to its citizenry.”

He therefore called on civil service to continually evolve new ideas to solidify its role and boost its capacity as the main bridge between government and the citizenry.

According to him, this is necessary to deliver public goods in the most efficient, transparent and acceptable manner. The SGF gave the charge when he declared open the induction…