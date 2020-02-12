IGP’s wrong conception of community policing » Editorial » Tribune Online

While announcing the commencement of the recruitment of personnel for community policing across the country last week, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, took the wind out of the sails of expectant citizens. He said that the recruits would be under 50 years of age, that traditional rulers would be involved in the recruitment process, and that the officers would be volunteers, earning no salaries. To be sure, this is a far cry from the expectations of Nigerians who live in apprehension on a daily basis. It is also definitely a departure from the desperate mood of members of the National Assembly when both chambers agitated over the security situation in the country…