Ndi Igbo and 2023 presidency » Letters » Tribune Online

The origin of rotational leadership and management of political institutions predates democracy as a social system for inclusion and stability in any heterogeneous political arrangement. The political theory for rotating Nigerian presidency finds its fulcrum on balancing the wheel of social justice, equity and inclusiveness in the management and governance of the Nigerian enterprise.

It is a social theory that lacks constitutional bearing but beckons as a constant dominant factor in every general election in Nigeria since the 1995 Constitutional Conference. If the presidency must be achieved based on rotational arrangements, it must primarily be to advance a candidate that would give us a…