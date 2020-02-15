Presidency, opposition trade words over planned protest against service chiefs

The presidency on Saturday accused the opposition of hiring thousands of people to demonstrate against the continued retention of service chiefs in the office to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the presidency to face its ordeal and refrain from blackmailing the media and the opposition.

A statement issued in Abuja by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), berated the PDP for already organising protest marches to foreign embassies against the Buhari administration and the Supreme Court over its verdict on the Imo state gubernatorial election.

The presidency asserted that the opposition was also…