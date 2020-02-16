Alleged NAF killings of over 250 insurgents totally fake – Official

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says a supposed ‘Breaking News Flash’ with the headline “Nigerian Air Force Kills Over 250 Boko Haram Fighters In Maiduguri” is totally fake.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Daramola said the fake news said to have been released on Feb 13 by one ‘Comr Aminu Shuaibu Musawa’ did not originate from the NAF.

“The NAF wishes to categorically state that the false sensational news item, with its gory doctored visuals, is totally fake and did not originate from the NAF.

“Media…