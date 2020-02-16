Fans come for Burna Boy after declaring self best artiste after Fela » Entertainment » Tribune Online

Burna Boy on Thursday drew the ire of a large section of music lovers across the country after he declared that he remained Nigeria’s best musician after late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The popular artiste in the past year has racked up awards across the continent, from Headies to BET with his latest album, ‘African Giant’ attaining the climax of recognition after it was nominated for Grammys, in the World Music category.

Even though the artiste eventually missed out on the award to popular multiple Beninese Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, the global level at which Burna Boy’s album was recognised seemed to have given him the impression that he is a level above every…