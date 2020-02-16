MDCAN threatens strike over PhD demand for clinical lecturers

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has threatened to embark on strike if the National Universities Commission (NUC) did not withdraw it’s circular to Nigerian Universities on compulsory postgraduate training for clinical sciences.

National Universities Commission through a circular dated 24th December 2019 had directed Vice-Chancellor of Nigerian Universities and the Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College that doctors teaching students in the universities must have PhD to qualify them for the job, noting that residency training leading to the possession of fellowship was not enough to qualify them to teach medical students in the…