Equities investors exchange N10.75bn worth in bearish trade » Capital Market » Tribune Online

On the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the equities market ended the second week in the month of February bearish as the All Share Index (NSE) recorded 1.11 per cent week on week.

After the five-day trading activities, the Industrial Goods index alone escaped the bear pull as it gained 0.78 per cent, while significant losses were recorded in the Consumer Goods (-6.5 per cent) and Insurance (-2.2 per cent) sectors weighed on the market performance, as both indices declined. The Oil and Gas (-0.7 per cent) and Banking (-0.2 per cent) indices also followed suit.

Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) and Month-To-Date (MTD) returns settled at 3.4 per cent and -2.7 per cent, respectively.

The ASI…