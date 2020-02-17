James Bond cancels publicity tour to China over fear of coronavirus

Publicity tour for the release of the 25th instalment of the James Bond 007 series which was to hold in Beijing, China, has been cancelled due to fear of coronavirus.

Ahead of “No Time to Die” release in April, James Bond was to go on a publicity tour in China being one of the world’s largest film markets and a premiere was to hold in Beijing, China.

However, following the outbreak and subsequent spread of the novel coronavirus, officials in Beijing, China, have ordered everyone returning to the city to be quarantined for 14 days, thereby closing 70, 000 cinemas across the country.

A Chinese studio…