Ondo assembly calls off recess, resumes session Monday

Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly will be calling off its recess over the need to deliberate on the Amotekun security bill.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Director, Information Services, Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Sehinde Fanokun, who said the lawmakers, who are billed to resume on the 24th February, would resume legislative duty tomorrow (Tuesday)

He said this is imperative in order to give legal backing to the Amotekun bill.

He explained that the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, had last week forwarded the Security bill to the House of Assembly for legislative actions.