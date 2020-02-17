Reconstitute panel on Imo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko, urging him to reconstitute the panel to review its January 14th, 2020 judgement that nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor.

In a letter signed by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, the PDP explained that it was necessary to replace Tanko and the other Justices who served in the original panel to ensure fairness and justice.

The party had previously requested the justices, who adjudicated the Imo gubernatorial case to recuse themselves.

The letter was dated February 14th 2020 and received on…