Saudi Arabia expects end of German ban on arms exports

Saudi Arabia expects Germany to end its ban on weapons exports to the kingdom, its foreign minister told media on Monday.

“We hope Germany understands that we need these resources to defend ourselves,’’ Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said, pointing to attacks in 2019 on Saudi oil facilities that he blamed on Iran.

According to the minister, the fact that the German government nevertheless continues to block arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia does not fit the good relations that they have with Germany.

The export ban was introduced in November 2018 after Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Turkey.

Top officials in Saudi Arabia are suspected of being behind the…