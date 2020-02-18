BREAKING: Senate confirms Captain Nuhu as DG NCAA

Tribune Online
Senate

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu for appointment as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). ALSO READ: Insecurity: Senate President backs call for sack of Service Chiefs  The Tuesday approval of the Senate after the presentation and consideration of the screening report of the Senator Smart Adeyemi-led […]

