FG promises to reduce incessant strikes in health sector

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, has assured health workers that the Federal Government would do everything to ensure that incessant strike is no longer witnessed in the health sector, henceforth. Mamora gave the assurance as the national leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Association of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune