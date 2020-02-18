Nami takes Finance Bill advocacy to stakeholders Tribune Online

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami, has launched a national tour of the six geo-political zones to sensitise the nation, especially taxpayers, on the 2019 Finance Act.

In the first leg of the tour, which started on Monday in the South-West, Nami solicited the support of Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, in meeting the N8.5 trillion revenue target set for the Service by the Federal Government.

He said: “This comes back to the states and local governments as monthly allocations, which states and local governments apply to provide public infrastructure in your respective territories.”

Specifically, Nami urged Governor Abiodun to work closely…