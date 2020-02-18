Nigeria lost $750m to oil theft in 2019 ― NNPC Tribune Online

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that the nation lost about $750 million to oil theft in 2019.

In a presentation to members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 13 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) who visited the NNPC Towers, Abuja, on a study tour Tuesday, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, decried the growing activities of oil thieves and pirates which he described as a threat to the operations of the corporation.

The GMD who spoke on the topic: “Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea; Issues, Challenges for International Trade, National Security and Sustainable Development of Member States”, stated that any…